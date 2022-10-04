The New York Islanders and star forward Mathew Barzal agreed to a massive new contract extension on Tuesday ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season. The Islanders are set to pay Barzal $73.2 million over the next eight seasons, for an average annual value of $9.15 million. Frank Seravalli reported the details of Barzal’s new contract with the Islanders, which came in just a few days before the season gets underway.

Prior to his new deal, Barzal was due to make $10 million in 2022-23. That was the final year of the three-year, $21 million deal he signed with the team ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. He carried a $7 million cap hit in each of the past three seasons, but he’s now due to collect a nice payday and some long-term stability.

$9.15 million annually for a player of Barzal’s caliber is a very solid deal for the Islanders. While his numbers don’t jump off the page for a star forward, that’s largely due to the defensive mentality the Islanders play with. With Lane Lambert taking over as head coach in 2022-23, perhaps we’ll see a more offensive approach from the team, which would enable Barzal to rack up points with the best of them.

Barzal’s new contract won’t come into effect until the 2023-24 season and runs until through 2030-31. His new deal makes him the Islanders’ highest-paid player, ahead of Anders Lee ($7M AAV), Brock Nelson ($6M AAV), and Ryan Pulock ($6.15M AAV).

Last year across 73 games, Mathew Barzal registered 59 points, including 15 goals and 44 assists. If the Islanders opt for more of an attacking approach, it’s possible fans will see the same Barzal that took the league by storm as a rookie in 2017-18, during which he registered 85 points in 82 games and won the Calder Trophy.