After an incredible career that has spanned 18 seasons, it could be the end of the road for Zach Parise after New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello confirmed that the American would not be joining the team for training camp.

“Lou Lamoriello says Zach Parise will not come to camp with the Isles,” wrote The Athletic's Arthur Staple on Monday morning. “Did not rule out something later in the season but says Parise is home in Minnesota.”

The 39-year-old Parise has played the last two full seasons in Long Island, not missing a game while scoring 34 and 35 points, respectively. He proved he is still an effective player at his advanced age, scoring 21 goals last season for a team that has really struggled to put the puck in the net.

“Lamoriello says Jackson Cates coming to camp on a PTO. LL adds that he does not think Zach Parise is retiring. ‘The door is always open,'” Staple reported.

It's certainly an intriguing situation to monitor, as it's clear that Parise is still NHL-ready and could contribute to a goal-starved offense in 2023-24.

His teammates have also expressed their desire that he return, including longtime forwards Brock Nelson and Anders Lee.

“On the ice and off, he's a guy that works really hard, loves the game, loves being around it. Even though he's been around the League forever, he's still trying to get better and find a way to help the team. He just wants to win, so that's always good to be around,” Nelson told NHL.com earlier this summer.

“It's really special to play with a guy like that. He's had such a successful career and you know, at his age, just to see what he's doing out on the ice is extremely impressive. And you can't find a better guy in the room,” captain Lee echoed.

Zach Parise is currently an unrestricted free agent, and he's made it clear that he will either re-sign with the Islanders or retire. Although a return to the team is certainly a possibility next season, his lack of participation at training camp is not an encouraging sign.