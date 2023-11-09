The best team in the Eastern Conference plays host as we continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Bruins prediction and pick.

The best team in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins, play host as they face the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Bruins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Islanders come into the game sitting at 5-3-3 on the year. They are coming in off two straight losses at home though. First, it was against the Hurricanes, as the Islanders had a 3-0 lead in the game, including Simon Holmstrom putting in a shorthanded goal. They would give up a goal in the second period and two in the third to cause overtime. In overtime, Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes to give them the win. Last time out they faced the Minnesota Wild. Both teams scored in the first and second periods, to make it 2-2 going into the third. In the third period, the Wild scored twice, including once on the power play to take a 4-2 win.

Meanwhile, the Bruins come in at 10-1-1 on the year. Last time out they rebounded from their first loss in regulation, a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. They would face the Dallas Stars in that game. The Bruins took a 2-0 lead in the first period as Johnny Beecher and Mason Lohrei both scored their first goals of the year. After a scoreless second period, Wyatt Johnson made it 2-1 in the third period with a Dallas Stars goal. Brad Marchand would score on the power play to make it 3-1, and the Stars would not come back, as the Bruins won 3-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Bruins Odds

New York Islanders: +125

Boston Bruins: -150

Over: 5.5 (-102)

Under: 5.5 (-120)

How to Watch Islanders vs. Bruins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Islanders Will Win

The Islanders are led on offense by someone sitting on the blue line. It is Noah Dobson who leads the team in points this year with 11. He has four goals this year, which. is tied for second on the team while having a team-high seven assists. He has also had four assists on the power play this year. The top line for the Islanders holds Anders Lee, Mathew Barzal, and Oliver Wahlstrom. Brazil is the top scorer on that line, with two goals and six assists this year. He has also scored one on the power play and has two assists. Meanwhile, Lee has just one goal and one assist this year, while Wahlstrom has one goal in his six games this year.

The major scorers come on the other lines. Brock Nelson leads the team in goals this year, with five. He also has two assists on the year to give him seven points. Bo Horvat is second on the team in points this year, with four goals and five assists on the year. He has two of those goals on the power play. Meanwhile, Kyle Palmieri comes in with three goals and five assists on the year.

The power play is something that needs to improve for the Islanders this year. They are 24th in the NHL in conversion percentage with a 15.2 percent conversion rate and just five power-play goals this year. The Islanders did score last time out on the power play, but that was on five chances. They are 18th on the penalty kill this year, sitting at 79.5 percent. Still, they have given up goals on the power play in the last two games, and when they give up a goal on the power play they are 1-2-2 on the season, versus 4-1-1 when they do not.

The Islanders are expected to send Semyon Varlamov to the goal today. He is 2-2-0 on the year with a 1.77 goals-against average and a .950 save percentage. His goals-against average ranks fifth in the NHL, while his save percentage is second. This year he has two shutouts, but last time out was his worst game of the year. He gave up four goals while facing just 31 shots.

Why The Bruins Will Win

The Bruins have been led this year by David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. Pastrnak leads the team in points and goals this year. He has nine goals and eight assists, giving him 17 points on the year. He has also been great on the power play, with two goals and four assists. Further, he has been solid on the defensive end of the ice, with a plus-eight rating already this year. Marchand comes in second on the team in goals and points on the year. He has six goals this year, with five more assists, to give him 11 points on the year.

Beyond the top two, Pavel Zacha and James van Riemsdyk have also been solid. Zacha comes into the game with four goals and four assists on the year, to sit third on the team in points. Meanwhile, van Riemsdyk comes into the game with four goals and four assists, he has been solid on the power play as well, with two goals and two assists on the power play this year.

The Bruins' power play has been middle of the road this year, with a 17.5 percent conversion rate, they rank 21st in the NHL. Still, they have been great at killing penalties and on defense this year. They are first in the NHL when man down this year, with a 94.0 percent kill rate. Further, they are number one in the NHL in goals against per game, allowing under two goals per game this year.

A major part of that has been goaltending, and Linus Ullmark is expected to be in goal today. He is 4-1-1 on the year with a 2.30 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. Like Varlamov, he is coming in off his worst performance of the year. He gave up five goals on 40 shots, good for a .875 save percentage. Still, he has allowed two or fewer goals in four of his starts this year, winning all of them.

Final Islanders-Bruins Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great defensive battle. These teams are both in the top five in the NHL in goals against per game. Still, the Bruins are 5-0-1 on home ice this year, and they have the better offensive unit. The Islanders have had trouble on offense, and now face the best defensive unit in the NHL. That will be the difference in this game. Expect a close game as the Bruins come away with a win.

Final Islanders-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Boston Bruins ML (-150)