The New York Islanders make the short trip to New Jersey as they face the New Jersey Devils. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Devils prediction and pick.

The Islanders come into the game sitting at 2-2-2 on the year. They are coming in off a loss to the Red Wings. The Islanders gave up a goal to Patrick Kane and would fall 1-0. It was the third time this year the Islanders have been shut out. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils come in at 5-3-1. They have won just once in their last four games, and last time out, they fell to the Lightning 8-5.

Here are the Islanders-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Devils Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +116

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Islanders vs Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders’ top line features Simon Holmstrom. Holstromg has not been great this year, with just two assists on the year. He will be joining Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal on the top line. Horvat had 33 goals and 25 assists last year, sitting fourth on the team with 68 total points. Horvat has two goals and an assist this year. Meanwhile, Barzal led the team in points last year with 23 goals and 57 assists. Barzal has a goal and two assists this year, with both assists coming on the power play.

The second line will feature Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri. Nelson led the team last year with 34 goals, while he added 35 assists, for a third-best on the team 69 points. Nelson has two goals and an assist on the year. Palmieri had 30 goals last year, with 24 assists, good for 54 points. Palmieri has two goals and an assist this year. The Islanders also have their top defenseman back in Noah Dobson. Dobson led the team with 60 assists last year, while he also added ten goals. Dobson leads the team with six assists this year with two coming on the power play.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to be in goal for the Islanders in this one. He was 25-19-12 last year with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Sorokin has been great this year. He is 1-1-1 this year with a 1.34 goals-against average and a ..947 save percentage. That ranks him top five in the NHL in both goals-against average and save percentage this year.

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Devils are led by a top-line of Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, and Dawson Mercer. Hischier scored 27 goals and had 40 assists last year with 67 total points. Hischier has five goals and three assists this year. Timo Meier led the team in goals last year. In his 69 games, he scored 28 times with 24 assists. That was good for 52 total points. Meier has four goals and five assists this year. Mercer has struggled some this year, coming in with two goals and an assist this year.

Jack Hughes leads the second line. Jack Hughes was also solid in his 62 games last year. He has 27 goals, 47 assists, and 74 total points. Hughes has two goals and six assists on the year. He is joined on the second line by Jesper Bratt. Bratt led the team in points last year, with 27 goals, 56 assists, and 83 total points. He has a goal and seven assists. Finally, third line Stefan Noesen has been great. He has three goals and six assists on the year. That places him tied with Timo Meier for the most points this year on the team.

Jake Allen is expected to be in goal for the Devils in this one. Allen is 2-1-0 on the year with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage. Allen was great in his first two starts, stopping 37 of the first 38 shots he faced over two games. The last time out was bad though. Allen gave up eight goals on 37 shots in a loss to the Lightning.

Final Islanders-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Devils come in as the favorite in terms of odds in this early-season NHL game. The Islanders are not scoring well this year. They have just 2.17 goals per game this year and will continue to struggle on offense with Anthony Duclair out. Still, the Islanders have been great on defense, sitting fifth in the NHL in goals allowed, allowing just 2.50 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Devils are scoring 3.56 goals per game, sit tenth in the NHL on the power play, and have been solid on the penalty kill. The Devils’ offense will carry them in this one.

Final Islanders-Devils Prediction & Pick: Devils ML (-140)