Published November 25, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

For the first time this season, the New York Giants have lost two games in a row after getting taken down on Thanksgiving by the Dallas Cowboys on the road, 28-20. Dallas’ attack was able to solve the Giants’ defense, which could have made a bigger impact if only defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was able to finish some of his plays with sacks.

Thibodeaux was heard after the game speaking about those missed opportunities.

“It eats you alive when you miss those plays. I just have to keep getting better,” Thibodeaux said in the locker room (h/t Giants Videos).

On paper, Thibodeaux didn’t seem to influence the game in a positive manner for the Giants. He finished with just a single tackle and nothing else. But he was more impactful and productive than what basic boxscores suggest.

According to Jim Ayello, Thibodeaux had generated a significant amount of pressure, enough to put his performance as open of the three best by any player this season when viewed through that filter.

“Kayvon Thibodeaux played 21 pass rush snaps & generated pressure on 38.1% of them. Among players w/ 20-plus PR snaps in a game, this was 3rd-best performance of the year.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott finished with 261 passing yards and two touchdowns on 21-for-30 completions, and while he was not sacked all game long, he threw two picks, which can be attributed to the pressure generated in the pocket by the Giants.

Thibodeaux can look forward to leaving a bigger mark in Week 13’s game against the Washington Commanders at home.