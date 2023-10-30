David Robert Mitchell and Maika Monroe are reuniting for a sequel to 2014's It Follows, called They Follow.

Director Mitchell and the actress Monroe are reuniting for the sequel, which comes after the successful 2014 horror film, Variety reports.

They Follow director and cast

Mitchell will return as writer and director, and Monroe will reprise her Jay Height role from It Follows. Neon CEO Tom Quinn will also be involved. The indie executive's prior company, Radius, was who released It Follows to moviegoers, where it earned $15 million domestically.

The sequel will be co-produced by Good Fear Content, along with Neon. Mitchell will work as a producer with Jake Weiner and Chris Bender of Good Fear Content. The original producers of It Follows will work on the film as well, which includes David Kaplan, Erik Rommesmo, Rebecca Green, and Laura Smith.

Regarding Mitchell's first film, it was the coming-of-age drama The Myth of the American Sleepover. He also wrote, produced, and directed 2018's Under the Silver Lake, which was a darkly comic mystery that starred Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough.

Currently, the director is developing a Warner Bros. and Bad Robot project with Anne Hathaway. It's untitled at this time.

Neon has some upcoming releases that include Michael Mann's Ferrari, starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz. Also, Alice Rohrwacher's La Chimera featuring Josh O'Connor.

It Follows was about a young woman who was pursued by a supernatural entity after an encounter that was sexual. It debuted at the Cannes Film Festival and was later purchased by Radius-TWC for distribution.

The film has a high approval rating, and undoubtedly, fans of It Follows will head out to see They Follow.