Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is entering just his second season in the NBA, but he’s already become material for a Stephen A. Smith hot take. In a recent episode of First Take, the ESPN personality recently revealed that he’s heard of reports about Kuminga’s poor attitude off the court.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr heard of Smith’s controversial assessment of Jonathan Kuminga and was quick to defend his the incoming NBA sophomore, per (h/t Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports):

“I know there was that weird report that came out, I think Stephen A. Smith said something about JK, and honestly, Bob [Myers] and I when that came out, called each other and asked each other ‘where did that come from?’” Kerr added. “Because it made no sense, because JK’s been great, he’s done everything we’ve asked of him, he’s worked hard, I enjoy coaching him. He’s right where he needs to be and he’s gotta just keep getting better every day. But we’re very happy with his summer and everything he’s committed to.”

There’s no good reason for Kerr to double down on what Smith said, regardless if that’s true or not. Jonathan Kuminga is still part of the Warriors’ futures plans and they are hoping he can silence his critics, Smith included, in the coming season.

In his first year in the NBA, Jonathan Kuminga averaged 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 51.3 percent from the field in 70 appearances for the Warriors, who went all the way to capture the 2022 NBA title.