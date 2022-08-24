‘It means everything’: Yordan Alvarez’s emotional response to his Cuban family finally seeing him play with Astros

Yordan Alvarez’s finally got to play an MLB game in front of his family. The Houston Astros slugger welcomed his family from Cuba with a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.

He recorded a single and advanced to second base on a throwing error in the bottom of the third inning but was unable to score. Still, he played a part in a win that his father, mother and brother got to witness at Minute Maid Park. According to Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press, he was beyond thrilled to play in front of his famliy, who claims they hadn’t seen him play since 2014.

“It means everything,” Yordan Alvarez said after the Astros’ game in Spanish through an interpreter, via AP. “Obviously, when I came into the United States it was not easy. And when I arrived here, I arrived by myself. I knew I had their support, but obviously they weren’t here.”

“This is one of my biggest moments in my entire life,” said Agustín Eduardo Álvarez Salazar, the Astros star’s father, in Spanish through an interpreter, via AP. “And I could be able to say so many words, but the truth is that there are no words to express what I’m feeling right now…We’ve had to go through a lot of difficulties to get here today.”

The family members didn’t see the best game from Yordan Alvarez but they did get to see him in the midst of a fantastic season. He has an OPS of 1.004 with 31 home runs in 105 games. He is three more dingers away from a career-high while striking out way less and walking way more compared to last year.

Alvarez’s hitting is huge for Houston as it looks to contend for another World Series title. The Astros have the makings of one of the best teams in baseball thanks in large part to the 25-year-old superstar.