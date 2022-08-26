‘It was pretty crazy’: Julian Edelman details epic Guy Fieri memory getting kicked out by Colts brass

Julian Edelman is one of the rare people in the world that gets to be friends with Guy Fieri. The former New England Patriots wide receiver and television host/restaurateur have been buddies for a while. On top of hosting a pizza review show together, they apparently got into some hijinx during one of the Patriots’ Super Bowl runs.

During an AMA on Reddit, Edelman fielded a question about why Malcolm Butler was benched for Super Bowl 52 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He said that he didn’t know because he was “too busy getting kicked out of the Colts box with Guy Fieri.” Edelman explained the ordeal in a follow-up post.

“Guy had some tickets in the Colts box (oh, we’re friends nbd),” Julian Edelman wrote. “Got settled, got my popcorn got my cracker jacks, telling old war stories to the lovely folks in the box. Then I get a tap on the shoulder. Colts management found out I was there, and let’s just say Indy isn’t known for its hospitality.” He added that he joined a Patriots fan’s box for the rest of the game.

Julian Edelman was inactive during that Super Bowl because of a torn ACL he suffered before the season. The Patriots lost that game 41-33 to the Eagles before winning it all the next year. Edelman took home the Super Bowl 53 MVP Award after racking up 141 receiving yards.

In the Reddit AMA, Julian Edelman also addressed one of the most pressing mysteries in the NFL world right now by saying that Tom Brady is indeed on the Masked Singer. Whether he is speaking the truth or just trolling his old friend is yet to be determined. Brady and many others have maintained that he was not filming the show during his absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.