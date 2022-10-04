While everybody watching live in the stands at Globe Life Field in Arlington was waiting for Aaron Judge to hit his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season, New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino stole the show with a sterling performance on the mound to lead the Bronx Bombers to a 3-1 victory Monday night.

Severino was gunning for a no-hit bid until he was pulled from the mound by Yankees manager Aaron Boone in the seventh inning because of pitch count. Boone, however, late admitted that he would have kept Luis Severino on the mound for the ninth inning if the right-hander was able to bring his no-hit bid to the eighth inning on around 90+ pitches.

Via Bob Nightengale of USA Today:

“If Luis Severino had the no-hitter through 8 innings and not 7 innings with 94 pitches, #Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he would have let him go out for the 9th ‘It’s a decision that sucks to have to make.’”

The Yankees also lost on a combined no-hitter attempt, with reliever Miguel Castro giving up an earned run on a pair of hits in the bottom of the eighth inning. Scott Effross would later shut the door on the Rangers to pick up a save and secure Luis Severino his seventh win of the 2022 MLB season.

Either way, Luis Severino just had a great closeout performance in the regular season, which is something he can build on as the Yankees head into the postseason after they finish this series against the Rangers.