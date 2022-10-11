‘It’s almost a unicorn’: Sean Payton’s eye-opening take on Panthers job after Matt Rhule firing

According to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, the newly opened Carolina Panthers head coaching job could be one of the best openings in recent history.

On Monday morning, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was relieved of his duties. Over the first five games of the season, the team has a 1-4 record and is fourth in the NFC South. Rhule finished his time with the team with an 11-27 record.

The Panthers are littered with star power on both sides of the ball. On offense, running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver D.J. Moore are both among the best at their positions. On defense, defensive end Brian Burns and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are two of the brightest young players in the NFL.

Sean Payton believes that this opening could be one of the most sought-after in the league.

Payton appeared on Colin Cowherd’s, The Herd, on Monday morning. During his time on the show, he spoke on the Panthers opening, going as far as to compare it to a Unicorn.

"It's almost a unicorn — the open job with a great QB, waiting for you to come in and be the foster parent."@SeanPayton on Matt Rhule out in Carolina pic.twitter.com/TKk7GsRVGw — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 10, 2022

Cowherd asked Payton whether or not the job is attractive. He stated, “It’s almost a unicorn. The open job, with a great quarterback, waiting for you to come in and be the foster parent.”

Payton went on to say, “You brought up something that I thought was really important. The timing of function versus dysfunction. And oftentimes, the better quarterbacks are going to dysfunction, because they’re going to the first pick of the draft, the second pick of the draft, the third pick of the draft. And then by the way, when Ben (Roethlisberger) slips a little and he’s angry, well it’s a blessing he went to Pittsburgh. When Aaron (Rodgers) slips a little and he goes to Green Bay, it’s a blessing because he’s going.”

The Panthers currently have quarterback Baker Mayfield leading the charge. Payton sees something special in the current QB1.

Payton retired last season from head coaching. But it seems that there could be even a slight bit of interest here from the Super Bowl-winning head coach.