‘It’s hard being at home on the couch’: Ozzie Albies’ honest admission on IL stint ahead of Braves return

The Atlanta Braves are battling it out with the New York Mets for the National League East right now. The Braves sit just a game behind the Mets right now, and they will get a huge boost with the return of starting second baseman Ozzie Albies, who was activated off the 60-day injured list earlier today.

Albies has been out since the middle of June after he fractured his foot in a game against the Washington Nationals. Ever since then, Albies has been working to make his way back to the field, and his return probably couldn’t have come at a better time for the Braves.

This is a huge win for not just the Braves, but Albies as well. Rehabbing from an injury, no matter how big or little, is a very tough thing to do, especially for professional athletes. Albies said the rehab was tough on him, but he’s put in the work necessary, and now, three months later, he’s good to go with no limitations for the Braves.

#Braves Ozzie Albies said his foot is back to normal. No limitations. He told me the IL stint was difficult: "Great work they've done for the last 3 mos, but it's hard being at home on the couch and you can't even go do anything. It was pretty tough, but mentally I was strong." — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) September 16, 2022

Ozzies Albies didn’t sound like he enjoyed being stuck at home with nothing to do while he worked his way back from his foot injury. Not many athletes enjoy being separated from the game they love for long periods of time, and it appears Albies is among that crowd.

The good news is that Albies is back and will immediately slot into his second base spot for the Braves. Atlanta has legitimate aspirations of repeating as World Series champions this season, and with Ozzie Albies back on the field, the Braves playoff hopes just got a significant boost right before the end of the regular season.