It’s looking like another week of Bailey Zappe Fever after latest Mac Jones update

The Patriots can’t seem to squash the injury bug that has haunted them this season as starting quarterback Mac Jones is “highly unlikely” to play in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Fourth round rookie Bailey Zappe will make his second NFL start after winning his first against the Detroit Lions last week.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) was surprisingly listed as questionable for Sunday, but it's highly unlikely he plays, sources say. Almost certainly another week of Bailey Zappe. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

As for the team around Zappe, Jacobi Meyers, who leads the team in catches and receiving yards this year, is listed as questionable but will play according to Ian Rapoport. He noted New England potentially could get running back Damian Harris back though it would be a “surprise” if Harris were to take any snaps against the Browns today. Rapoport said Harris, who is battling a hamstring injury, will workout before the game to determine if he will be available and that it’s not “impossible” he would be able to play today.

The Patriots offense will be without Nelson Agholor, who is second on the team in catches. Rookie Tyquan Thornton, who made his NFL debut last week, will likely get more reps to replace Agholor, who is one of the Patriots few downfield threats.

Jones hasn’t been able to return to the field since suffering a high ankle sprain that has kept him out the last two games. In his place, Zappe has completed 27 of his 36 pass attempts this year while throwing two touchdowns and one interception. He has also thrown for 287 yards.

New England, 2-3, has struggled to find its footing early on this season largely because of its offensive struggles. The Patriots are one of nine teams to throw four or less touchdowns through Week 5. They have more interceptions (6) than passing touchdowns (4) so far this year.