‘It’s motivation’: Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton shared why he appreciates getting coached by Troy Brown
FOXBOROUGH – Patriots second-round rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is learning from one of the franchise’s greats.
Troy Brown is the third-leading receiver in franchise history, making several big plays throughout New England’s first three Super Bowl runs. As Thornton put it, “his history speaks for itself.” Nowworking as the Patriots’ wide receivers coach, Brown’s teaching his playing style to Thornton and the rest of New England’s receiving room, which the rookie has an appreciation for.
“It’s motivation, getting coached up by him,” Thornton said.”You can go on YouTube and see the film. He used to put fear in guys’ heart out there. He reminds us. Us as receivers, we have that mindset going out on the field every day.”
Brown didn’t just make a name through for just playing receiver. He returned punts and played cornerback when the Patriots were slim in the secondary. The versatility Brown had as a player certainly has Thornton’s admiration.
“He’s a dog,” Thornton said. “He’s probably the only person I know that played the wide out position, the star (slot cornerback) position. Going on defense. Going to block punts. Doing that, that’s the true definition of a dog.”
Tyquan Thornton on Troy Brown: "The film speaks for itself… he's a dog" pic.twitter.com/yKHtMPSla5
— NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) August 4, 2022
In his first NFL training camp, Thornton’s trying to carry that “dog” mentality himself. In the Patriots’ first few padded practices, it certainly seems to be working.
Thornton’s drawn some “oohs” and “aahs” from Patriots fans in attendance at practice this week. On Monday, Thornton made an over the shoulder grab from Mac Jones 40 yards down the field, along the sideline, and in front of the plyon in a 1-on-1 drill against corner Joejuan Williams. A day later, Thornton made a similar catch in a 1-on-1 drill, this time over starting corner Jalen Mills.
As Thornton’s only dipped his toes into the NFL at this point, he seems really comfortable for a rookie.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a big difference,” Thornton said about learning an NFL offense. “One of my coaches used to tell me ‘ Everybody runs the same plays. It’s just different names and ways to call it.’ I would just say going back to the huddle and knowing the play.”
Thornton’s already made some adjustments to his game too since joining the Patriots. In college, he mostly worked as an outside receiver at Baylor. He’s still played a good amount on the outside in training camp. However, he’s also seen a lot snaps at the slot receiver position. He’s also been involved with the special teams unit in camp, too.
Here’s Tyquan Thornton with an over the shoulder catch against Jalen Mills pic.twitter.com/USbeCuMUQM
— PGS NEST (@NestPgs) August 2, 2022
Having Thornton play all over has led to him being somewhat productive in team drills. He hasn’t necessarily shined like Jakobi Meyers or DeVante Parker at points, but he’s been getting targeted a fair amount as he worked with the first and second offensive units, giving him a few receptions so far during teams drils through the first three padded practices.
Thornton downplayed the challenge of playing in multiple spots as a receiver.
“In terms of the slot, it’s just different formations,” Thonrton said. “You’ve got different variations of formations. Sometimes you’ll be in the slot. Sometimes you’ll be out wide.”
No matter where you put the 4.28 40-yard dash runner, opposing defenses seem to know Thornton can be a threat no matter where you put him.
“He’s still fast. The pads didn’t slow him down,” Patriots corner Jalen Mills said of Thornton through the first few padded practices. “Of course, we all know he’s fast. I think the biggest thing for me seeing from is that as a rookie, he’s not just running go routes on every single play. You see him working his short to intermediate routes as well. I think that’s what you want to see from a fast guy, because he can [run deep routes] at any moment.”
A skinny framed, fast runner with a diverse route tree – that certainly sounds like Troy Brown 2.0.