‘It’s not a game. It’s not a joke’: Udonis Haslem gets real on Heat Culture after decision to return for 20th season

Udonis Haslem knows full well that Erik Spoelstra won’t call his number much next season. But the 42-year-old decided to return to the Miami Heat anyway, still beholden to and a champion of the ballyhooed organizational culture that helped jumpstart his career in South Beach.

Haslem announced on Sunday that he’d play one more season before finally calling his career quits, the Heat-inspired desire to help his teammates still very much burning within him. He fired back at critics of his de facto player-coach role with Miami, too, stressing Heat culture is “not a joke.”

Haslem joined the Heat in 2003 as a free agent after beginning his professional career in France, where he lost approximately 50 pounds compared to his playing days at Florida. He went undrafted in 2002 despite earning All-SEC honors during each of his four seasons in Gainesville.

The burly, intense power forward quickly carved out his niche in South Beach, starting 25 games as a rookie before becoming a full-time starter in his second season. Haslem won his first title with the Heat in 2007 alongside Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal, and played key roles on the LeBron James-led “Heatles” teams that won back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

He was last a regular part of Erik Spoelstra’s rotation in 2014-15, starting 25 games at power forward and garnering 16.0 minutes per contest. Haslem appeared in 13 games last season, averaging 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds.

Expect him to play a similar role in 2022-23 before beginning his official tenure as an assistant coach or front office executive with the Heat for many years to come, continuing to foster the culture that’s helped make him a franchise icon.

[Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press]