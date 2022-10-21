‘It’s not a good look’: Georgia Tech football QB Zach Gibson’s honest take on bizarre final play in loss to Virginia

Georgia Tech football was bested 16-9 by the Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday night. The game was a relatively unexciting one until the final few seconds, when a play involving Yellow Jackets backup quarterback Zach Gibson occurred.

With Georgia Tech football at their own 36-yard line and needing a touchdown to win, Gibson scrambled out of the pocket and, rather than heave a Hail Mary downfield, ran out of bounds ending the game. It was a bizarre play from the signal-caller, who spoke to the media after the contest.

Gibson got honest on the play, per Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Georgia Tech football quarterback said the following, “I didn’t feel like there was anybody to get it to in that moment. I can’t throw the ball 85 yards, 70 yards, so I mean at that point I just felt like, run out of bounds and take the loss. I mean, we can go back and look at it and be like yeah, I should have thrown it, and after talking with the coaches, I should have just given somebody a chance and not just given up on the game at that point, not that that’s what I was doing, but it’s just it’s not a good look.”

Clearly, Zach Gibson felt like his options were limited on the play in the moment. But he acknowledged that what he did, which seemed like he was giving up on the game, looked pretty bad.

Gibson was forced into action on Thursday night after the injury to starter Jeff Sims. The backup signal-caller completed 10 of 25 passes for just 99 yards, as Georgia Tech football’s offense stalled.

Georgia Tech football is reportedly prepared to roll with Gibson should the injury to Sims be a serious one. Gibson will likely be prepared if faced with a situation like this one again.