Denver Broncos fans are brimming with excitement over what the upcoming 2022 NFL season would be like for their team. With an elite quarterback in the form of Russell Wilson all set to orchestrate the team’s offense on the field, there is a huge reason for the Broncos to expect success coming their way, beginning this year.

Russell Wilson is definitely all in as the leader of the Broncos. In a press conference after he inked a massive five-year $245 million contract extension with Denver, Wilson said that it’s the Super Bowls he believes he could win with the Broncos which are driving his motivation.

“We have a lot of amazing new faces in the Walton-Penner group. Mr. Rob Walton, himself, Greg Penner, Carrie [Walton Penner], Condoleezza Rice, Mellody Hobson, Lewis Hamilton and Damani [Leech]. These are world-class visionaries and world-class executors and winners. At the end of the day, you want to be surrounded by that, and what’s important, too, is making sure you surround yourself with amazing players, Russell Wilson said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk: “For me, I love these guys. It’s been a blast and an amazing joy. For me, it wasn’t really about how much [money], necessarily. It was about how many Super Bowls we can win. That’s really the focus,” Russell Wilson added.

Russell Wilson is no stranger to lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy, of course, having achieved that dream already before with the Seattle Seahawks, but one is never going to be just enough for him.

The new-look Broncos will test their mettle against Russell Wilson’s former team in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season as they visit the Seattle Seahawks in the quarterback’s old stomping ground.