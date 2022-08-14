‘It’s not fun for me’: Elvis Andrus airs out frustration over playting time with Athletics

Oakland Athletics veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus did not hold back when he let out his true feelings about his diminished playing time of late, particularly because of the A’s giving the younger Nick Allen more starts at the said position.

Via Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle:

“They told me about it, but yeah, I’m super surprised,” Andrus said. “Everybody knows I’m an everyday player. So doing this, it’s not fun for me. Especially second half, I feel so good, and I was feeling I was going up, and this stop did not help me personally. But as much as I can do right now is stay healthy and stay prepared and be ready for my time.”

However, there seems to be a reason to believe that an ulterior motive by Oakland is behind the Athletics’ decision to slash some of Elvis Andrus’ playing time. Andrus can become a free agent at the end of the 2022 MLB season. While the Athletics currently owns the club option to pick that up, that option can become a player option if Elvis Andrus gets to have more than 550 plate appearances this season. At the moment, Andrus already has over 370 plate appearances this year, but with a ton of games left, the Athletics probably are now managing his plate appearances in a possible effort to prevent the 33-year-old Venezuelan from converting that team option into a player option. If it becomes a player option, Elvis Andrus will very likely pick up that $15 million option in 2023.