‘It’s not really about me’: Elijah Moore responds to ‘disappointment’ amid poor season for Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice Friday after a “personal day.” And the young pass catcher is opening up about his performance.

Moore spoke with the media Friday after Jets practice. When asked whether he felt frustrated, Moore said his performance didn’t quite matter in the grand scheme of things.

“I know what’s important, and that’s winning. It’s not really about me,” Moore said on Friday. “(Winning) is all that matters. If we won every game and I had zero stats, it wouldn’t really matter.”

Moore reportedly expressed his frustration with his place in the Jets offense on Thursday. Things reached a point where the team’s coaching staff simply felt it was best to send the former second-round pick to cool off.

The Ole Miss product made his frustrations public following the Jets’ 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Despite the win, Moore had no official targets, and took to Twitter to express himself.

“If I say what I really wanna say … I’ll be the selfish guy… we winning. Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Butter sweet for me em but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet Just know I don’t understand either,” the Jets receiver tweeted.

Moore reportedly even went so far as to request a trade away from the team on Thursday. He joins Denzel Mims in that regard, who requested a trade at the end of the preseason.

However, it doesn’t seem like a trade for Moore is likely. Jets head coach Robert Saleh threw water on that idea on Friday. With the trade deadline on November 1, things could change.

Moore will not play for the Jets on Sunday as they take on the Denver Broncos. And one has to wonder if we’ve seen the last of Elijah Moore in a Jets uniform.