It’s only fitting that Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons are set to make their official returns against each other

Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson are stars on the court. People will immediately point to Simmons’ lack of a jump shot and write him off. But he’s a tremendous playmaker who features a high basketball I.Q. Meanwhile, Williamson’s pure athleticism is extraordinary. However, neither Simmons nor Williamson played in 2021-2022. Simmons held out with the Philadelphia 76ers and did not play even after being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Williamson missed the season due to injury with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson are slated to make their NBA returns against one another to open the 2022-2023 season, per Shams Charania. The Pelicans and Nets are scheduled to kickoff the campaign on October 19th in Brooklyn.

The Nets have many questions that need answering prior to the start of the regular season. Will Kevin Durant change his mind and be open to staying in Brooklyn? Will the Nets keep Kyrie Irving in the fold?

And although Simmons is expected to return, he’s a difficult player to count on.

If Ben Simmons does indeed play on October 19th, it will be an entertaining game. Simmons and Williamson are two of the bigger names in the league. And people have been waiting on their respective returns for a long while.

Zion Williamson may be in store for breakout performance in 2022-2023 if he stays healthy. People used to refer to him as the next LeBron James during his time at Duke. In fact, people even made those claims when he was in high school.

The Pelicans-Nets opener will receive plenty of attention with these stars slated to return.