‘It’s so uniquely bad’: Bears kicker spills shocking details on what it’s like preparing for Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears are set to open their preseason on Saturday when they host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Unsurprisingly, however, the conditions in Soldier Field aren’t going to be the least bit ideal. Just ask Chicago kicker Cairo Santos.

The 30-year-old veteran got brutally honest about his thoughts on Soldier Field after Tuesday’s practice, and let’s just say that at this point, he’s gotten used to all the issues on the field (h/t Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun Times):

“Especially Week 1, our first game of the season — I’ve seen better,” Santos said. “It’s just what we have to deal with. The less of a problem you make it in your mind, it helps you overcome it and just go.”

Santos, who has been with five different teams throughout his eight-year NFL career, then spilled the beans on his unique approach when preparing for the conditions of Soldier Field:

“I was going to a turf field at a high school, which was perfect,” Santos recounted. “It was almost like, ‘OK. I’m getting too comfortable.’ So in my neighborhood, there’s a soccer field and the grass is a Bermuda grass. It’s real long. I was like, ‘OK. This is more like it.’ “The ball flies different. It’s not super even all the time… It’s important to put yourself in that situation.”

That’s not ideal. For a kicker to try and find the worst pitch possible just to be able to simulate the field of a multi-million dollar NFL stadium speaks volumes of how problematic the conditions are in Soldier Field. That’s not a great look for the Bears and their home arena.

Bears defensive end Robert Quinn echoed the thoughts of his teammates. According to Quinn, it’s all about making the necessary adjustments:

“That’s just part of Soldier Field… It’s gonna give a little bit, so you’ve just gotta realize the surface you’re playing on and get adjusted.”

At this point, it’s not surprising that teams and players from around the league aren’t exactly excited to play in Soldier Field.