‘I’ve learned to stop listening’: Sharks captain Logan Couture sounds off on trade rumors

The San Jose Sharks have not had the best start to the 2022-23 NHL season. After 10 games, they find themselves seventh in their division with a 3-7-0 record. Seemingly the only thing keeping them from the cellar of the division is the complete free fall of the Anaheim Ducks.

San Jose’s poor start to the season has inevitably conjured up trade rumors. Reports are flying in about which Sharks players may be available for trade soon should the slide continue.

One of the names reportedly available to other teams is Sharks captain Logan Couture. The 33-year-old has spent his entire career in a Sharks sweater, despite rumors of a trade in recent years.

On Friday, the San Jose captain spoke out about the rumors. He acknowledged that hockey has a business side to it, but he isn’t concerned at the moment with outside noise.

“It’s a business,” Couture said. “You play sports, you understand changes happen. But for me personally, I’ve learned to stop listening to the media.”

The Sharks forward is not the only one potentially on the trade block. Other names being floated include Timo Meier, who is a pending restricted free agent. In fact, the only name not available seems to be Tomas Hertl, who recently signed an extension with the team.

For Couture, all he is focusing on is the play on the ice. However, he does acknowledge the potential impact a turnaround could have on the Sharks and their front office’s approach.

“I think your play dictates what a general manager does,” the Sharks captain said. “If we win hockey games, you force management’s hand to add pieces. That’s all we can do, control what we can control, go out and work hard and try to win hockey games.”

The Sharks will look to begin their turnaround beginning Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. After that, they have a matchup with the Ducks, who have lost seven straight.