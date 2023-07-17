With both Deion and Shedeur Sanders leaving Jackson State for Colorado, the Tigers will be looking at a much different team in 2023. But as Jackson State looks towards 2024, some help at the quarterback position will be coming.

Ethan Terrell has committed to Jackson State, he announced via social media. The quarterback ranked as a three-star prospect by on3.

Throughout his time at the high school level, Terrell has shown an ability to make plays both through the air and with his legs. As a sophomore, he was named the Texas District 6-6A unanimous Offensive Newcomer of the Year. That year, he threw for 2,368 yards and 18 touchdowns. One year later, as a junior, Terrell ran for 985 and 17 touchdowns, via Brandon King of HBCU Sports.

Jackson State will look to blend both aspects of his game when he arrives on campus. While they'll have to wait a year, Terrell gives the Tigers a potential quarterback to build around as they most past the Deion Sanders era.

The Tigers weren't the only team bidding for Terrell's services. Alongside Jackson State, the quarterback had offers from schools such as Texas Southern, Air Force and Jacksonville State. But among all the other suitors, Terrell felt Jackson State was the best fit.

Ethan Terrell will be joining the Tigers program at a peculiar time. After making airwaves with Sanders and company, Jackson State must rebuild the rubble they left behind. Terrell will look to bring some stability to the program and look to eventually find his way into the starting QB role.