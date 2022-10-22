Jackson State football star Shedeur Sanders’ reaction to Heisman Trophy hype

Shedeur Sanders a Heisman Trophy candidate? The Jackson State football star quarterback has legitimately been one of the best signal-callers in the nation for the undefeated Tigers, jumpstarting the hype train for college football’s most prestigious individual player award.

In an interview with Michael Strahan on Fox, Sanders was asked about the Heisman Trophy hype. Here is what the Jackson State star had to say, per Fox College Football.

“I don’t picture it as just playing around, you know, hype, just throwing a name out there. I picture real things. All I can focus on is just week-in, week-out, going out there and dominating.”

Clearly, Shedeur Sanders thinks he has some juice in the Heisman Trophy conversation, but he also doesn’t want to get too caught up in the discussion.

That being said, the Jackson State football star has a legitimate case for the award. Sanders has thrown for 1,985 yards with 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions while rushing for 97 yards and two more scores.

Oh, and his Tigers team is undefeated. Of course, Shedeur Sanders is fighting history when it comes to the Heisman Trophy race. The last time a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference was invited to the Heisman ceremony was former Alcorn State standout and NFL MVP Steve McNair in 1994.

It’s certainly a tall task for Sanders to make a convincing case for the award. However, if there is anyone who is going to duplicate McNair’s feat, it’s the Jackson State football star.

With Shedeur Sanders’ quiet confidence, anything is possible.