Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones spoke and head coach Bill Belichick spoke on the injury to defensive back Isaiah Bolden in New England's press conference following Saturday's game.

Bolden suffered an injury Saturday night that required him to be carted off the field. The injury occurred with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter. Bolden collided with teammate Calvin Munson as he attempted to defend a pass intended for Green Bay receiver Malik Heath. Play stopped after Bolden’s injury and both teams took the field in support of him. The Packers & Patriots members came together and decided to suspend the rest of the game.

The Patriots gave an update on Bolden’s health via Twitter.

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

In a Patriots press conference video posted to YouTube, Bill Belichick and Mac Jones spoke about Isaiah Bolden and showed support for him.

“We're all saying a prayer for Isaiah,” Belichick said when he took the podium. “I appreciate the way the league handled it, that was the right thing to do [in canceling the game].”

Mac Jones added in the press conference, “That was definitely tough to see… we wanna be there for one another, wanna be there for him, his family, I’ve known him since High School… definitely one of my brothers… sounds like he’s doing a lot better.”

Bolden was selected by the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Jackson State during Deion Sander’s tenure with the team. He was the only HBCU player chosen in this year’s draft. Bolden took the field in the Patriot's first preseason game against the Houston Texans and earned praise from journalists and fans alike. In the game, Bolden scored two solo tackles on the game and tallied a 26-yard kick return.

Tiger Nation – send your prayers for a speedy recovery for former @GoJSUTigersFB standout Isaiah Bolden who was injured Saturday night playing for the New England @Patriots @NFL #TheeILove #OnceATigerAlwaysATiger pic.twitter.com/msp92NL00G — Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) August 20, 2023

Jackson State Athletics released a quick statement of support via their Twitter account.

