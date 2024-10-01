ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Kennesaw State looks for their first win as they face Jacksonville State on Friday night. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Jacksonville State-Kennesaw State prediction and pick.

Jacksonville State enters the game sitting at just 1-3 on the year. They opened up with losses to Coastal Carolina and Louisville before facing Eastern Michigan on the road. They would be down 28-20 at the half in that game, but scored ten points in the fourth quarter, including a field goal with 34 seconds left to tie the game. Both teams hit field goals in the first overtime, but Jacksonville State would fall in the second overtime. They would rebound last week though, beating Southern Miss 44-7.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State has yet to win this year. They lost to UTSA, Louisiana, and San Jose State to open the year before facing UT Martin last week. They would be tied at the half, but UT Martin would score twice in the third quarter as they would go on to win the game 24-13.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Jacksonville State-Kennesaw State Odds

Jacksonville State: -14.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -720

Kennesaw State: +14.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +500

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Jacksonville State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Huff has led the offense for Jacksonville State. He has completed 62 of 91 passes for 880 yards this year. He has five touchdown passes but also has four interceptions. Huff has been sacked six times but has been great running the ball. He has 48 carries for 269 yards this year and two scored.

Michael Pettaway has led the way this year. He has 11 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Brock Rechsteiner has six receptions for 137 yards on the year with a score. Finally, Cam Vaughn has 11 receptions for 127 yards and a score. In the running game, Tre Stewart has led the way. He has 41 carries for 220 yards this year. He has also scored four times. Meanwhile, Anwar Lewis has 29 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacksonville State is 117th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 114th in opponent yards. They are 101st against the pass while sitting 104th against the rush. Reginald Hughes is second on the team in tackles with 27 while having two sacks on the year. J-Rock Swain also has 2.5 sacks on the year. Further, Antonio Carter has been solid. He leads the team with 39 tackles while breaking up a pass and having an interception.

Why Kennesaw State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Davis Bryson has led the way on offense this year. He has completed 51 of 97 passes this year for 540 yards. He has one touchdown pass but also has three interceptions. He has been sacked four times but does lead the team in rushing. Bryson has 42 carries for just 89 yards and has not scored.

The running game has struggled this year. Michael Benefield is the top running back. He has 30 carries this year for just 82 yards. He also has not scored. The only running touchdowns have come from tight end Preston Daniels. He has 23 carries this year for 63 yards and two scores. In the receiving game, it is running back Qua Ashley who leads the way. He has ten receptions for 131 yards on the year. Meanwhile, Tykeen Wallace has seven receptions for 98 yards while Blake Bohanon has ten receptions for 89 yards.

Kennesaw State is 91st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 103rd in opponent yards per game. They are 52nd against the rush, but sit 118th against the pass. Donelius Johnson has been solid this year. He is fourth on the team in tackles while having two sacks. Meanwhile, Sidney Porter leads the team in tackles, while having a pass breakup this year. Jayven Williams also has an interception and a forced fumble. He took the interception back for a touchdown.

Final Jacksonville State-Kennesaw State Prediction & Pick

The Kennesaw State offense is not good, but the Jacksonville State defense has been dreadful this year. Kennesaw State should be able to score some in this game. Still, Jacksonville State will be able to run in this game. Further, they may have some big plays in the passing game. Regardless, they will put up plenty of points. While Jacksonville State should cover in this game, the best play is to bet on a lack of defense, and some short fields for the offensive units. Take the over in this one.

Final Jacksonville State-Kennesaw State Prediction & Pick: Over 48.5 (-110)