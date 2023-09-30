Jacky Oh, a familiar face from MTV's “Wild ‘N Out,” tragically passed away at the age of 32 in Miami on May 31, 2023. The official cause of death has now been disclosed by the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office, which cited complications from cosmetic surgery as the reason behind her untimely demise, TMZ reports.

Born Jacklyn Marie Smith, she underwent a cosmetic procedure in May that involved liposuction and fat transfer to her buttocks, commonly known as a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). According to the autopsy report, she was prescribed medications including ciprofloxacin, oxycodone, and ondansetron for pain management and post-operative recovery.

After experiencing a persistent headache, she consulted with her surgeon, who advised discontinuing ondansetron and suggested taking ibuprofen instead. Subsequently, Jacky sought relief through a massage to alleviate her discomfort but continued to experience severe symptoms, including a burning sensation in her head and difficulty speaking. Tragically, she became unresponsive before medical assistance arrived and was pronounced dead at the hospital later that night, at 11 PM.

The autopsy revealed that Jacky Oh had brain swelling and extensive bleeding in the skin around her torso.

Before her passing, a now-deleted social media post indicated that she had traveled to Miami for a “mommy makeover” performed by Dr. Zachary Okhah. Dr. Okhah addressed her death indirectly by emphasizing that his medical practice adhered to high standards of hygiene and quality care.

Jacky Oh's unfortunate passing shines a light on the risks associated with cosmetic surgery, particularly procedures like the Brazilian Butt Lift, which have been known to carry significant health hazards.