The Jacksonville Jaguars own the 24th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After that, they have eight more picks to go. There are many ways these picks can go, of course, but they could surely use more depth on their roster. Here we’ll look at three bold predictions for the Jaguars in the 2023 NFL Draft, including drafting Kelee Ringo.

The Jaguars exceeded expectations last season by making it to the NFL Divisional Playoffs. Led by first-year head coach Doug Pederson and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the team certainly overachieved. Their defense also proved to be a formidable force. However, with a lack of activity during free agency, the Jaguars are now relying on the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft to add new talent to their roster. This is especially in areas such as the offensive line and defensive secondary.

Despite finishing the previous season with a 10-9 record and winning the AFC South, the Jaguars still hope to continue their trend of making impactful first-round picks. Recall that they selected players such as Lawrence and Travis Etienne in the past two drafts. Additionally, the Jaguars were able to move up a spot due to the Miami Dolphins forfeiting their first-round pick as a result of violating NFL policies. With their sights set on improving their roster and supporting their young quarterback, the Jaguars are eager to make the most of their draft selections.

Let’s look at three bold predictions for the Jaguars in the draft.

1. Jaguars toughen up their defense

The Jaguars wanted to retain defensive end Arden Key during free agency. However, they knew it wasn’t possible without sacrificing some future capital. Now Key is with the Tennessee Titans. Although Key played an important role for the team, the Jaguars believe they can find a suitable replacement in the draft.

The Jaguars have a pressing need for a cornerback to improve their coverage. This is especially after losing Shaquill Griffin and experiencing disappointment with Darius Williams. Kelee Ringo, who is known for his size, athleticism, and physicality, would be a good addition to the team. He is projected to excel in a heavy Cover 3 defense and can play both match concepts and be a matchup-specific cornerback in man coverage. Although he needs to improve his pass break-ups, Ringo has the potential to start right away and could make the defense more aggressive.

The Jaguars will also need to bolster their edge-rushing position to support Travon Walker, their top pick in 2022. Andre Carter II from Army is a promising prospect known for his athleticism, high-energy play style, and leadership qualities. Although he experienced a decline in productivity in 2022, his potential for improvement and development makes him an attractive second-round pick. With the 88th overall pick, the Jaguars should also choose linebacker Jack Campbell, a decorated and proven player who could immediately make a positive impact on their defense in 2023. All these additions should surely compensate for losing Key.

2. Jaguars add new weapons for Trevor Lawrence.

Xavier Hutchinson, a senior receiver who played for Iowa State, is a decorated prospect who should be drafted as the 121st overall pick in the 4th round. He should be Lawrence’s next big pass-catching target. Hutchinson was consistently Iowa State’s top receiver and has received numerous awards. These include three Big 12 All-American titles, 2022 AP All-American honors, and finalist status for the Biletnikoff Award for his outstanding 2022 season. Hutchinson was also a very productive receiver in college football from 2020 to 2022. In fact, he tallied almost 3,000 receiving yards over that time. He was the go-to receiver for an Iowa State football passing attack that relied heavily on him.

Meanwhile, with the 127th overall pick, the Jaguars should choose Cameron Latu. He’s a tight-end prospect who started his college career as a defensive end at Alabama before transitioning to tight end after his first year. He gradually progressed up the depth chart, becoming the starting tight end for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Latu can also be utilized in different positions, including the slot and outside receiver positions. His versatility makes him a good pick for the Jaguars this year.

3. Jaguars finish with two offensive linemen

As we said, the offensive line needs more depth in Jacksonville. For the 208th overall pick in the 6th round, it would be wise for the Jaguars to select Chandler Zavala. He is an impressive offensive lineman who has come a long way since starting as an undersized guard with only one year of football experience. Despite his humble beginnings, he has worked diligently to become one of the top guards in this year’s draft class. This is particularly when it comes to pass protection.

As for the 226th overall pick, Jordan McFadden, a fifth-year senior who played 13 games in 2022 for LSU football, would be an excellent choice. McFadden has spent most of his time playing as left tackle. He maintained strong production by only allowing seven QB hurries, no QB hits, and four sacks throughout the 2022 season. He is a competitive player who never gives up, and his positive attitude and leadership skills make him an attractive prospect for coach Pederson.