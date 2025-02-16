The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Jacksonville only won four games in 2024 after completely collapsing down the stretch during the 2023 regular season. As a result, the Jaguars decided to fire both Doug Pederson and GM Trent Baalke.

Now the Jaguars must enter offseason mode and rebuild the roster with head coach Liam Coen in charge.

Jacksonville is situated well to attack this offseason and add young talent around QB Trevor Lawrence. If the Jaguars make the right moves this offseason, they could quickly become a dangerous team in the AFC South.

The Jaguars enter the offseason with roughly $32 million in cap space. This may not be enough to land the best free agents, but the Jaguars can certainly make some smart improvements. Instead, Jacksonville will make most of its progress during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars also have a full war chest of picks. They hold 10 picks in the draft, including two picks in the third, fourth, and sixth rounds. Jacksonville also holds the fifth overall pick.

But which players will the Jaguars select in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Below we will explore which players the Jaguars might select in the 2025 NFL Draft according to the PFF mock draft simulator.

What are Jacksonville's biggest needs heading into the 2025 NFL offseason?

The Jaguars have several positions of need heading into the 2025 NFL offseason.

We have to start at the cornerback position. This was arguably Jacksonville's biggest area of need in 2024, which made it all the more surprising when they drafted Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round.

The Jaguars have one reliable starter in Tyson Campbell. After him, they have no known quantities at the position. Jacksonville desperately needs to upgrade at the position, and they should have plenty of opportunities to do so in the draft.

Jacksonville could also use some help on both the offensive and defensive lines, as well as at the skill positions on offense. That is the nicest way I can say that the Jaguars have needs pretty much everywhere that isn't quarterback.

In our simulation with the PFF mock draft simulator, the Jaguars do a great job of addressing their primary needs in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars add playmakers on both sides of the ball in PFF mock draft simulation

Jacksonville loads up on playmakers in this mock draft simulation. Let's outline all four of their picks before going into detail on each of them individually.

WR Tetairoa McMillan – Arizona – 5th overall

CB Shavon Revel – East Carolina – 36th overall

RB TreVeyon Henderson – Ohio State – 69th overall

S Nick Emmanwori – South Carolina – 88th overall

McMillan is a bold selection. The gigantic receiver out of Arizona would add a nice complement to Brian Thomas Jr.

McMillan boasts a big frame and strong run-after-catch ability, something that should translate into the NFL.

The McMillan pick is particularly bold because of the players still on the board when the Jaguars were on the clock. In this simulation, Jacksonville passes on both interior defender Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson. Both players, who happen to both be from Michigan, are top prospects in this year's draft. Either would make an excellent pick and directly address a position of need for the Jaguars.

Thankfully, the Jaguars help put those concerns to rest with their next pick.

Revel is an interesting cornerback prospect. At some points during the past year, he was regarded as one of the top players in the 2025 draft class. However, he suffered a torn ACL in September that completely changed his draft evaluation.

Getting Revel with a second-round pick should feel like a steal for the Jaguars. His ability to compete right away in Week 1 will be questionable because of his ACL injury. However, his impressive mixture of range and speed make him a prospect worth spending a day two pick on.

The Jaguars also address the offense in this simulation, spending their first third-round pick on Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson. This pick would likely spell the end of Travis Etienne's time in Jacksonville if it actually happened.

Henderson and Etienne are similar players who bring both speed and versatility to the table. Henderson is an explosive running back who is a competent receiver and excellent pass protector. This gives him the ability to stay on the field for all three downs.

Jacksonville could easily sell off Etienne for more picks and move forward with Bigsby and Henderson as their new backfield tandem.

Finally, there's safety Nick Emmanwori. He is a physical freak at the safety position, similar to NFL players like Isaiah Simmons or Jeremy Chinn. Just like these players, Emmanwori would be somewhat of a tweener at the NFL level. He has the size to play inside the box and is a vicious run defender. However, he does not project to have top-end coverage skills, which makes him questionable in coverage.

If the Jaguars do add Emmanwori, it would likely be with a specific role in mind.