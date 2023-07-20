Jacksonville Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen made a huge announcement Thursday when he came out publicly as gay, making him the first known and publicly out male coach in an American men's professional sports league.

Maxen credits his personal network — including his boyfriend Nick of two and a half years — for helping him come out publicly. “It wasn’t until recently – and with the immense love and support of my family, my friends, colleagues and peers, and the courage and sacrifice from my partner – that I realized I have the right and responsibility to love and be loved, and that maybe sharing this will hopefully give someone else the strength to accept their own life and take control of their own story,” Maxen shared during an interview with Cyd Zeigler of Outsports.

Maxen was previously a DIII linebacker in college before working as a strength coach for Iowa, Vanderbilt, Army and Baylor. He joined the Jaguars in 2021 and has been with the team since.

Maxen's story was almost exclusively met with positive messages, including from former Jaguars center Brandon Linder. Linder, who worked with Maxen for one year on the Jaguars said, “Kevin, I’m proud to call you a friend and excited to see what the future holds for you Kev. I know your story can help so many people. You the man! All shall be well!” per Cyd Zeigler.

Kevin Maxen joins a short list of publicly out coaches in American male pro sports, notably including female coaches Becky Hammon and Katie Sowers who have worked in the NBA and NFL respectively.