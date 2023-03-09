The Jacksonville Jaguars made a surprising playoff run in the 2022 season by reaching the AFC Divisional Round. Trevor Lawrence made a jump in his second season and led the Jaguars to their first playoff victory since the 2017 season.

Lawrence proved to have the star power to be a franchise quarterback with his performance last season. He threw for 4,113 yards while completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five touchdowns, and his play earned him his first Pro Bowl nod.

The Jags then went on to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round, where they lost 27-20. While it wasn’t a Super Bowl run, this past season was a major step in the right direction for the Jaguars. They have a quality young roster, and getting some playoff experience gives them something to build on heading into next season.

Jacksonville will be getting Lawrence another weapon next season, as former Atlanta Falcons star wideout Calvin Ridley has been reinstated after his year suspension for betting on games. While it was a year off for Ridley, he proved to be an elite weapon in seasons prior. The 28-year-old wideout hauled in 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in his last full season back in 2020.

Ridley’s presence will elevate the offense, and the Jaguars have an exciting season ahead. However, they could use some improvement to compete with other elite teams in the AFC, like the Chiefs. As NFL Free Agency approaches in 2023, the front office will be scouring the market for upgrades to the roster.

With that said, here is one free agent who can help fill the Jaguars’ biggest offseason need.

Safety Terrell Edmunds

The biggest weakness of the Jaguars right now is their secondary, especially with Shaq Griffin now officially out of the picture for good. Jacksonville doesn’t have a ton of cap space to work with, so they likely won’t land a top defensive back on the market. While it would be great to add a Chauncey Gardner-Johnson or a James Bradberry, it isn’t realistic. Players of that caliber are set to earn a big payday that the Jags can’t afford with their cap situation.

Adding solid depth at a reasonable price is a good option for Jacksonville to take. Terrell Edmunds has spent his first five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been a solid safety. Edmunds signed a one-year deal worth about $2.4 million last offseason, so signing him shouldn’t cost much.

The Jaguars should prioritize adding depth to their secondary, as they are up against prolific offenses in the AFC. Teams they will be contending against in the AFC include Mahomes and the Chiefs, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, Justin Herbert and the Chargers, and more, with the possibility of Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets as well. To combat these prolific offenses, Jacksonville will need additional depth in the secondary.

Edmunds wouldn’t solve their problems in the secondary, but he could contribute to making it better. The Jaguars gave up the fourth-most passing yards last season, and it will be hard to win with that type of pass defense.

The Jaguars are a rising team in the AFC and have an important offseason in front of them. Improving their secondary by adding depth pieces like Edmunds could help them make a deeper playoff run next season.