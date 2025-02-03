Few NFL franchises have produced more bad optics than the Jacksonville Jaguars over the last 13 months. A 4-13 record in the 2024-25 campaign reinforced the dread fans were feeling after watching the team blow a surefire playoff berth the previous season. The organization's decision to initially keep general manager Trent Baalke despite firing head coach Doug Pederson also perplexed people. The Jags are gaining back some goodwill now, though.

Jacksonville is hiring Hall of Fame left tackle Tony Boselli to serve as executive vice president of football operations, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The three-time First-Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler was the Jaguars' first-ever draft pick and played his entire seven-year NFL career with the squad. His presence should spur new excitement while also evoking much-needed nostalgia.

Under new head coach Liam Coen, and with Trevor Lawrence's hefty contract extension looming large, there is a concentrated effort to revitalize Jacksonville football. Jaguars owner Shad Khan revealed the big news on Monday.

“Few people have better relationships throughout the NFL, know the game, and understand the value of strong team identity and culture as well as Tony Boselli,” Khan said in a statement, via Rapoport. “Tony has a wealth of football acumen that we respect and need, and his counsel will be tremendously valuable to me and our football leadership team during this current rebirth and for many seasons to come.”

A Jaguars legend seeks to help the team get back on its feet

Through his strong work ethic and consistent excellence, Boselli ensured that the Jaguars would not endure the same problems that befall most expansion franchises. He was an indispensable component of a team that advanced to the AFC Championship in just its second year of existence. Three straight playoff trips and another conference title game appearance followed. Boselli was the most reliable figure in the Jags' successful beginning. He is presently their only player enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

Khan is hoping Boselli can help bring Jacksonville closer to that landmark era. The next step is finding a general manager who can effectively replace Baalke (dismissed in January) and work seamlessly with the new VP. Since the franchise is entering a crucial offseason, it is only fitting that it trusts the first pillar it ever constructed to aid in the restoration efforts.