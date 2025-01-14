The Jacksonville Jaguars might be closer to a head coach replacement for Doug Pederson than many had expected. Following the Minnesota Vikings' brutal loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card, it appears that defensive coordinator Brian Flores will consider new opportunities, with the Jaguars first in line.

Flores has built a quality reputation around the league for his defensive acumen in the last two seasons with the Vikings, and previously as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

The Jaguars will interview Flores on Friday, per source, (via Albert Breer on X, formerly Twitter). The New York Jets and Chicago Bears have also sent interview requests.

Flores would be a positive hire for Jacksonville, following a horrendous 2024-25 campaign. His familiarity and focus on the defensive side of the football is going to be a much-needed characteristic for the Jaguars, as they've struggled mightily in that area over the last few years.

Jaguars add Brian Flores to list of coaching options

The Jaguars are working quickly this offseason, as they are eager to make sure that there is no repeat of this past season going forward. As they look for a leader who can make a legitimate impact on the franchise, it appears that a final decision may not happen right away.

Flores joins a hefty list of potential candidates that the Jaguars have in mind for the role, via John Oehser of Jaguars.com. They also requested interviews with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Former New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh and Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.