Calvin Ridley’s instant reaction to Jaguars-Falcons trade

The Atlanta Falcons dealt Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a surprising trade deadline move. Ridley immediately took to Twitter to share his reaction to the trade.

Calvin Ridley is currently serving a suspension for gambling on games last year. The suspension will ultimately impact the Falcons’ return in the deal, per Ian Rapoport.

“There are conditions attached to this trade for Calvin Ridley. If he gets reinstated bye a date, it’s worth a 2023 5th, otherwise it’s for a 6th. If he makes the team in 2024, it’s at least a 4th. If he hits play-time milestone, it’s a 3rd. If Jax get a long-term done, it’s a 2,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

The 27-year old still features plenty of talent. The Jaguars believe he is someone who can help the team down the road.

Calvin Ridley’s last full season came in 2020, when reeled in a career high 90 receptions to go along with 1,374 receiving yards. Ridley added 9 touchdowns in what was a special season for the former Falcons’ wide receiver.

Ridley played in just 5 games last year. It was later revealed that Calvin Ridley placed money on Falcons games during the 2021 campaign.

The Falcons understood that losing Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season was going to be a major blow. However, the decision to trade him came as a surprise. In the end, the move is likely best for all parties involved. Both Ridley and the Falcons will receive fresh starts, while the Jaguars acquired an elite wide receiver in the trade.