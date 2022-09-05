Jaguars’ Doug Pederson makes final James Robinson decision for Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense received a major boost ahead of their season opener when new head coach Doug Pederson revealed that running back James Robinson is expected to play in Week 1. Robinson had been on the mend after sustaining an Achilles injury late into the 2021 season, but after a miraculous recovery, the running back could be ready to go for the season opener against the Commanders. Pederson revealed on Monday, via Ari Meirov, that Robinson will be active and part of the Jaguars’ game plan come Sunday.

#Jaguars RB James Robinson, who tore his Achilles in Week 16 of last season, will be active and will play on Sunday vs. Washington, per HC Doug Pederson. Big news for Jacksonville as it seems like his recovery went smoothly. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 5, 2022

Getting Robinson back will be huge for the Jaguars. While Travis Etienne figures to see the biggest workload among Jaguars running backs, Robinson was excellent throughout his first two seasons in the league and will surely have an important role against the Commanders.

For Robinson to be ready to play in an NFL game just nine months after suffering the serious Achilles injury is nothing short of spectacular news. Achilles injuries often sideline a player for a full calendar year, if not more, but Robinson (akin to Cam Akers last season) has made a remarkable recovery during the offseason.

There were some concerns that Robinson might not even be able to appear at all in the 2022 season after sustaining the Achilles injury last season, given its severity. Clearly, that speculation didn’t deter Robinson, as he’s made an incredible recovery in order to get back on the field for the Jags’ season opener.

It’s unclear how the Jaguars plan to utilize Robinson in his return to action, but given the numbers he produced as Jacksonville’s lead running back in 2020 and 2021, there are bound to be opportunities for him.

Throughout his first two seasons in the league, Robinson has carried the ball 404 times for 1,837 yards, and 15 touchdowns. He has 80 receptions for 566 yards and 3 touchdowns in that span, too.