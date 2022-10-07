Doug Pederson’s comments on Trevor Lawrence top weapon will fire up Jaguars fans

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said WR Zay Jones is good to go for the team’s Sunday matchup against the Houston Texans, per Demetrius Harvey.

Harvey also reported that the Jaguars will “make a determination on DL Foley Fatukasi (quad) today after practice.”

Zay Jones is listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury. And the receiver’s official status has not changed despite Doug Pederson’s comments. Jaguars fans can feel optimistic about his odds of playing on Sunday, but they should keep an eye on his status until he is officially no longer listed as questionable.

The Jaguars have enjoyed a solid start to the 2022 campaign following their miserable 2021 season. They will face Houston this weekend sporting a 2-2 record. Trevor Lawrence’s progression has been a tremendous sign for Jacksonville and Jones’ presence in the receiving core will further benefit Lawrence and the Jags’ passing attack.

Jones has recorded 19 catches on 24 targets in 2022. He was the Jaguars’ leader in receptions through the first 3 games of the year before Christian Kirk passed him in Week 4. Jones also has 1 touchdown and 173 receiving yards for good measure on the year.

Jones’ potential return will be a pivotal factor for the Jaguars’ chances of jumping back into the win column after their Week 4 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trevor Lawrence’s strong message after Jaguars Week 4 loss

Trevor Lawrence took responsibility for Jacksonville’s defeat last week. But the young QB also shared an inspiring message.

“I obviously didn’t play well Sunday, so that’s not where I want to be,” Lawrence said, per Jaguars.com. “I’m not letting that affect me at all. I know I have to play better. But if you look at the year as a whole, I know I’ve made a lot of steps in the right direction and I know I’ve improved a lot. […] We really believe in who we are.”

The Jaguars will look to take care of business in Week 5.