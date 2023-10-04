The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting some help along the defensive front. The Jaguars opened the 21-day practice window for edge rusher Dawuane Smoot, meaning the 28-year-old should be ready to go within the next three weeks.

Smoot hasn’t played since December when he tore his Achilles tendon in Week 16, ending his 2022 season. He's missed a total of six games and two playoff games from last season but it doesn’t appear that he'll miss much more.

Smoot has been an underrated player for the Jaguars over the last four seasons. He led the team in sacks with five before going down with his injury last year and totaled 22.5 sacks since 2019. He only missed three games during that span as well and did most of his damage as a backup as he started 17 of the 63 games he played in that stretch.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The Jaguars could use Smoot as they've been unable to really disrupt opposing quarterbacks this season. Jacksonville has nine sacks through four games, most of them coming from Josh Allen. Only three Jags players have recorded a sack.

The rushing defense has been solid though and Jacksonville has forced nine turnovers which is among the best in the league. Outside of allowing 37 points to the Houston Texans, the Jaguars defense has been solid.

Dawuane Smoot will probably need some time to get back to speed, but the Jaguars will certainly use him in any way they can as soon as he gets fully healthy. The likeliest game Smoot will come back for is a Week 8 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers.