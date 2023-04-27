The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a significant move by securing defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton with a three-year, $34.5 million deal, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. $23 million is fully guaranteed and incentives could bring the total compensation up to $36 million. Hamilton’s future with the Jaguars looks bright. Coming off a career year, the former third-round pick will earn over $18.7 million in the first year of his extension.

Hamilton’s performance on the field has been nothing short of impressive. Hamilton started in 14 of 17 games for the Jaguars last season, accounting for 2.5 sacks and five tackles for loss. With a keen eye for disrupting plays and a relentless work ethic, Hamilton has quickly become a fan favorite in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars’ decision to lock in Hamilton for the next three years demonstrates their commitment to building a formidable defensive front. As a young talent with immense potential, Hamilton’s continued growth and development will play a crucial role in the team’s success. The Jaguars’ coaching staff is eager to see how his skills will evolve and contribute to the team’s overall performance.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jacksonville’s decision to invest in DaVon Hamilton reflects their dedication to cultivating a strong defensive core. As Hamilton prepares to embark on this new chapter in his career, fans and teammates alike are expecting great things from this talented defensive tackle.

This lucrative contract serves as a testament to Hamilton’s undeniable impact on the Jaguars’ defense. With his exceptional strength and agility, he has proven to be a versatile asset for the team. Jaguars fans can look forward to witnessing Hamilton’s relentless pursuit of quarterbacks and his ability to stifle opposing offenses in the coming seasons.

As the Jaguars continue to strengthen their roster, securing DaVon Hamilton is a strategic move that signals the team’s intent to compete at the highest level. With Hamilton as a cornerstone of their defense, the Jaguars are set to compete for AFC South.