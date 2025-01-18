The Jacksonville Jaguars looked to be on an upward trajectory just two years ago when they won the AFC South and picked up a playoff win before losing in the Divisional Round. Since then, however, things have completely fallen apart.

The Jaguars fired head coach Doug Pederson after the 2024-25 season following two consecutive seasons missing the playoffs. This past season, the Jaguars were one of the worst teams in the NFL and finished the season with a 4-13 record. Now, they are undergoing an extensive search for their next head coach who can get Trevor Lawrence and company back in the postseason.

On Friday, the Jaguars completed an interview with current Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores for the open head coach position, the team announced on social media.

Flores has spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator in Minnesota and has turned the Vikings into one of the top defenses in the NFL. Prior to that, he was on the Pittsburgh Steelers' staff for one season after a stint as the head coach for the Miami Dolphins.

Why Brian Flores is a good fit for the Jaguars

Brian Flores' first stint as a head coach with the Dolphins didn't work out, but he would still be a good fit for the same position with the Jaguars if they hire him during this cycle.

The weakness of this Jaguars team is clearly the defense, and they are likely a few off-seasons away from getting to an elite level in terms of talent. The Jaguars lack blue chip talent on that side of the ball in a major way, but Flores is as good of a Band Aid solution as any for a team lacking quality players on defense.

Flores has turned the Vikings defense into one of the best units in football despite lacking some of that blue chip talent. The funkiness and the exotic game plans that they use on that side of the ball make the very difficult for opposing offenses to plan for and creates havoc week after week. If Flores can bring some of that to Jacksonville, they can see a massive leap on that side of the ball.

One of the reasons Flores didn't work out in Miami was his unwillingness to be patient with Tua Tagovailoa, who was still very young and growing into himself at the time. The Jaguars are set with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback who is now a veteran, so that shouldn't be a problem in this situation.

The Jaguars may not go in that direction, and they may opt for a more offensive-minded head coach instead. However, all of those factors are reasons that Flores would be a good fit in Jacksonville if it wants to bring him in next season.