The Jacksonville Jaguars will be franchise tagging tight end Evan Engram for 2023, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

The Jags are gearing up their offense for 2023 after already learning that wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been reinstated by the NFL. The tag pays $11.345 million, fully guaranteed for the upcoming season, according to Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports.

“It’s a hypothetical, so it could happen, it could not,” Engram said about the franchise tag last month. “If that happens, I think that would be a place-holder to get something done. That’s just the way I feel about it.

If it does come to that, there will be conversations I have with my team, and we’ll move forward from there. If that does happen, I’m going to be blessed either way. We’ll figure something out long-term that both sides will be happy with.”

It’s another weapon confirmed for Trevor Lawrence’s arsenal in 2023, as the team attempts to continue to improve after making the playoffs last season.

“With the tag officially deployed, the Jaguars have not only locked Engram in for the 2023 season, but have now given themselves ample time to negotiate a long-term extension,” Dajani wrote on Monday. “Both Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke and Engram himself said earlier this offseason there was mutual interest on a contract extension.”

Evan Engram had a career year for the Jaguars in 2022, catching 73 passes for a career-high 766 yards and adding four scores over 17 games. He had a 74.5 percent catch rate which was also a career-best, per CBS.

The former first-round pick figures to be a crucial part of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense again next season.