As the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, the status of quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not fully known. In case Lawrence wouldn't be able to suit up, the Jaguars have brought in some reinforcements.

Jacksonville has signed Nathan Rourke to their 53-man roster, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Rourke's addition to the roster will allow Jacksonville to use the new three-quarterback rule. They can have two quarterbacks active and one inactive, with that quarterback being used in an emergency situation.

The Jaguars are hoping it doesn't come to that. However, Lawrence is currently battling through a knee injury. He has been able to go through limited practices and is optimistic he will play on Thursday Night Football. However, he has had to practice with a brace on his knee and is facing a short week playing on TNF.

If Lawrence couldn't play, the Jaguars would likely turn to CJ Beathard. He has been the QB2 all season. But having Nathan Rourke around gives Jacksonville an intriguing option should all plans be exhausted. Rourke won the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian award in in 2022.

For Jacksonville, the best case scenario is for Trevor Lawrence to pass all the tests and be able to overcome his knee injury. At 3-3, any win counts as Jacksonville looks to make their mark in the AFC South race. While they're hoping it doesn't come to it, the Jaguars now have a backup plan in place if Lawrence's knee injury took a turn for the worst.