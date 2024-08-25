The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver room underwent a lot of change over the offseason. While they lost Calvin Ridley in free agency to the Tennessee Titans, they went out and replaced him by signing Gabe Davis and using their first-round draft pick on Brian Thomas Jr. They also took fliers on a couple of players, such as former New York Jets second-round pick Denzel Mims.

Mims broke in with the Jets, but he struggled to find his fit with the team, and requested a trade in 2022. He didn't get moved until a year later, though, and he spent time with the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers before latching on with the Jags. Unfortunately, his time with them has also come to an end, as the team released him on Sunday morning as they begin to trim their roster down to 53 players.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“The Jaguars released WR Denzel Mims, per source.”

Jaguars have enough wide receiver depth to get by without Denzel Mims

Mims had a decent rookie campaign with the Jets back in 2020, hauling in 23 passes for 357 yards over nine games of action, but he played sparingly over the next two seasons before being traded to the Lions. He didn't find a role for himself with them or the Steelers, and now, he has gotten cut by the Jaguars as he continues to struggle to get his feet underneath him in the NFL.

There's no doubt that Mims has talent, but he can't put all the pieces together and stay on a team's roster. This is now the fourth team that has moved on from him in just his fifth year in the league, and it's fair to wonder whether or not he's running out of chances to make it in this league.

Of course, it's worth noting that Jacksonville is loaded with weapons on offense, so Mims was always going to have a tough time sticking on their roster. A team that has a bigger need at the wide receiver spot could take a flier on Mims, and potentially even stash him on their practice squad while developing him behind the scenes, but it was pretty clear that the odds were stacked against him from the get go.

This is only the first in what figures to be a plethora of roster moves Jacksonville ends up making over the coming days, and it will be interesting to see who ends up following Mims out the door. He could get scooped up by another team, but this is a pretty tough blow for Mims, and nobody really knows what the future holds for him now that he's back on the free agent market.