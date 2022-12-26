By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won three games in a row and control their own playoff destiny in the AFC South, but they’ll be without offensive lineman Cam Robinson and defensive end Dawuane Smoot after the two were placed on IR on Monday.

Both players suffered injuries that will keep them out for the rest of the season and potentially playoffs for the surging Jaguars.

Robinson suffered a torn meniscus in Week 15’s thrilling overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys; Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters that the offensive tackle would “miss some time” after the game. It was the more surprising move of the two, as the Jaguars kept Robinson on the active roster last week.

The 27-year-old signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension back in April, and the team will now rely on second-year player Walker Little to handle left tackle duties.

The move was much less surprising for Smoot, who announced on Saturday that MRI tests on his injured Achilles revealed a torn ACL. The veteran defensive lineman is tied for the team lead in sacks, and has 23 sacks over the last four seasons. He is set to become a free agent in the offseason.

The team did not announce any corresponding roster moves on Monday, which gives them flexibility as the club enters Week 17.

The resilient Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the road to play the lowly Houston Texans on New Year’s Day before hosting the Tennessee Titans in an enormous regular season finale that will decide the AFC South in Week 18.