Jacksonville Jaguars’ QB1 Trevor Lawrence has shown a lot of promise in the past two seasons. None are more impressed than the Jaguars’ OC, Press Taylor.

In a statement with their press team, Taylor said: “That’s the one thing about Trevor: His maturity level is off the charts.” The Jaguars offensive coordinator also added: ” “We’ll ask, ‘What are your thoughts?’ And he kind of says the same thing we’re tracking. That’s very encouraging for us as a coaching staff to kind of already see the same things, and to want to improve on the same things, whether that’s fundamentals with him or schematics in terms of a whole offense.” Press said, per John Oehser of Jaguars.com.

The high praise coming from Press does not come unwarranted as Trevor Lawrence has proved his high IQ in the game too. In passing yards, he ranks ninth among all quarterbacks. Lawrence totaled 4,113 yards for the Jaguars. More than that, his passing touchdowns also rank at eight. He scored 25 of scored in the 2022-23 season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Advanced statistics like his quarterback rating are also good. He had a 54.5 rating for the season which places him at 15th in the league. Although, Lawrence is not just about individual accolades. He helped the Jaguars win the AFC South with a 9-8 record. In that season, he led them to five straight wins to cap off the season. All of his efforts got him his first NFL post-season berth.

In the wildcard round, the Jaguars would beat the Chargers 31-30 with help from Lawrence’s offensive prowess. They would end their season with a loss to the eventual champions, Kansas City Chiefs, in the Divisional round. Much like Taylor Press’ belief, Trevor Lawrence is shaping up to be the face of the NFL through his skills.