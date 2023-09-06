Don't ask Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence for advice on being an NFL rookie quarterback.

When asked about what would make for a successful rookie season for a fellow No. 1 overall pick in Bryce Young, Lawrence humorously replied by mocking his first season in the NFL. “Maybe asking the wrong guy. … hopefully it goes a little better for him,” via John Shipley of Jaguar Report.

Trevor Lawrence had a pretty rough rookie year. The No. 1 overall pick out of Clemson in 2021 was unfortunately drafted into a bad situation when he joined the Jaguars under Urban Meyer. During his first year, Trevor's Jaguars went just 3-14. He completed only 59.6% of his passes, while throwing for an average of 6.0 yards per attempt with a touchdown-interception ratio of 12-17. Yikes.

The good news for Lawrence and Jaguars fans is his performance turned out to be a product of his environment. Urban Meyer turned out to be a poor leader and coach in the NFL, and the team improved significantly under Doug Pederson during Lawrence's sophomore year. Under Pederson, the Jaguars went 9-8 while Lawrence showed a lot of growth, especially during the second half of the year. Lawrence completed 66.3% of his passes for 4,113 yards, while putting up a much improved TD/INT ratio of 25-8. Lawrence may not be the player to go to for rookie advice, but definitely for making second-year improvements.

Though Bryce Young didn't join the most talented roster on the Panthers, he definitely seems like he's in a better situation than Lawrence was for his rookie year. Young will play under coach Frank Reich, who has already has a better track record in the NFL than Meyer ever did. Still, Young should expect to face his fair share of ups and downs for his first year ahead.