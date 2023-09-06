Don't ask Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence for advice on being an NFL rookie quarterback.

When asked about what would make for a successful rookie season for a fellow No. 1 overall pick in Bryce Young, Lawrence humorously replied by mocking his first season in the NFL. “Maybe asking the wrong guy. … hopefully it goes a little better for him,” via John Shipley of Jaguar Report.

Trevor Lawrence had a pretty rough rookie year. The No. 1 overall pick out of Clemson in 2021 was unfortunately drafted into a bad situation when he joined the Jaguars under Urban Meyer. During his first year, Trevor's Jaguars went just 3-14. He completed only 59.6% of his passes, while throwing for an average of 6.0 yards per attempt with a touchdown-interception ratio of 12-17. Yikes.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The good news for Lawrence and Jaguars fans is his performance turned out to be a product of his environment. Urban Meyer turned out to be a poor leader and coach in the NFL, and the team improved significantly under Doug Pederson during Lawrence's sophomore year. Under Pederson, the Jaguars went 9-8 while Lawrence showed a lot of growth, especially during the second half of the year. Lawrence completed 66.3% of his passes for 4,113 yards, while putting up a much improved TD/INT ratio of 25-8. Lawrence may not be the player to go to for rookie advice, but definitely for making second-year improvements.

Though Bryce Young didn't join the most talented roster on the Panthers, he definitely seems like he's in a better situation than Lawrence was for his rookie year. Young will play under coach Frank Reich, who has already has a better track record in the NFL than Meyer ever did. Still, Young should expect to face his fair share of ups and downs for his first year ahead.

RECOMMENDED
Carolina Panthers, DJ Chark, Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen, DJ Chark Jr get concerning injury updates ahead of Panthers’ clash with Falcons

Jimmy Wright ·

Anthony Richardson, Doug Pederson, Cam Newton, Jaguars, Colts

Colts’ Anthony Richardson gets Cam Newton comparison from Doug Pederson

Ryan Bologna ·

Frank Reich, Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

‘A complete pro’: Brian Burns’ contract holdout gets eye-opening update from Panthers HC Frank Reich

Andrew Meyers ·

 

 