Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence sets the wrong kind of history in loss to the Eagles

Heading into Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, Trevor Lawrence and his Jacksonville Jaguars were riding high; the Jags had just secured a pair of wins over the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers by a combined score of 62-10 in Weeks 2 and 3, and Lawrence was just named the AFC Player of the Week for his efforts. Though their Week 4 opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by far the toughest challenger of the still-young season, surely Lawrence would be able to overcome the odds and secure his coach, Doug Pederson, a win over his former squad, right?

Well, in the first quarter, it was certainly looking that way. Starting out the game 14-0, thanks to a freak Jalen Hurts pick-six and a bang-bang touchdown thrown by the former Clemson QB to one-time cornerback Jamal Agnew, things were looking good for Jacksonville, but once the Birds got cooking at both ends of the field, it became clear which team was ready to win now and which was still on the upswing towards their full potential. The Eagles’ offense ripped off 29 straight points, and their defense backed it up with a five takeaway game, including a record-setting four(!) lost fumbled by Lawrence alone.

When asked about his inability to hold onto the ball, Lawrence gave a measured response, as captured by Jax.com writer Demetrius Harvey, “I’m excited to watch the tape, I mean, it’s gonna be brutal to see all of the missed opportunities and things that we had. I mean, with four turnovers and we still have a chance to go and win at the end of the game doesn’t usually happen, so it shows we played well in other areas. We’ve gotta clean that up, and we definitely will, but it definitely sucks right now.”

Assuming Jacksonville doesn’t play another game in the remnants of a Hurricane, it’s safe to say this will go down as the ugliest game of the Jaguars’ season.