The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of talent at the running back position. They have two potential stars in James Robinson and Travis Etienne to power them from the backfield. While it’s certainly going to be a bit of an issue figuring out who gets more touches, it’s certainly a good problem to have for this team.

Many initially thought that Etienne will take over the Jaguars’ RB1 spot in the first few weeks of the 2022 season. With James Robinson coming off an ACL tear, it seemed likely that the second-year running back would take the reins. However, in a surprise twist, the team announced that Robinson will be ready to play by Week 1 against the Washington Commanders. (via Dov Kleiman)

The #Jaguars expect RB1 James Robinson to be ready for Week 1 and play the #Commanders, per the team. Robinson is coming off an Achilles injury. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 18, 2022

The battle for the Jaguars’ RB1 spot should probably not have even happened in the first place. The 2020 season saw James Robinson emerge as one of the best running backs in the league. His presence made an otherwise bad offense bearable at times. Despite that, though, the Jags still took Travis Etienne in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, the Jaguars never saw what Etienne could do in the NFL setting. The running back suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason. Because of that, Robinson shouldered most of the running back duties in the 2022 season up until his Achilles injury in December.

The Jaguars are sneakily building a really good offense for themselves. With new coach Doug Pederson at the helm, they are hoping that this young group of players (led by Trevor Lawrence) will find some modicum of success in the brutal AFC,