Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars break decades-old streak in Week 3 win

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been very bad for a very long time. They have just seven playoff appearances and eight winning seasons since they came into existence in 1995 and have combined to win just 15 games over the past four seasons while trapped in the AFC South’s basement.

And yet, though the season is still relatively young, Shahid and Tony Khan have to be very happy with what their new head coach Doug Pederson has accomplished in Jacksonville, as the second-time head coach has his guys playing together as a team, and the wins have started to rack up as a result. After dropping a Week 1 bout against Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders – who, funny enough, was Pederson’s quarterback in Philadelphia – Jacksonville has been on a roll, winning their next two games by a combined score of 62-10, and taking sole control of the top spot in the AFC South.

Whoa, that has to be, like a record, right? Well, in a way, it was, as, according to Field Yates, this two-game stretch marked the first time the Jaguars outscored their opponents by at least 20 points in two straight games since all the way back in 2000, when Tom Coughlin was calling plays, and Mark Brunell was under center.

For the sake of Lawrence, Pederson, and company, let’s hope the 2022 season works out better for the Jags than 2000, as that team finished outside of the playoffs and would remain out of postseason play until 2005, when both Coughlin and Brunell were long moved on from.