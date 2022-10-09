Trevor Lawrence reacts after disastrous Jaguars effort vs. Texans

From Week 2-3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on a roll; they rebounded from a close effort in Week 1 to outscoring the Indianapolis Colts and, improbably, the Los Angeles Chargers by a combined score of 62-10, and drew quite a bit of hype as a result. Some suggested that the Jags might finally be back, others suggested that Trevor Lawrence and Travon Walker were franchise cornerstone players capable of turning around a franchise – which is still true – and others still were willing to give Doug Pederson a lifetime contract based on 120 minutes of football.

But then, in Week 4, the Jaguars were picked apart by the Philadelphia Eagles in an ugly, rainy affair, and have seemingly never been the same, as in Week 5, Jacksonville turned in their worst effort of the year against a Houston Texans squad without a win, dropping to 2-3 on the year thanks in no small part to a two-interception performance by Lawrence.

Unfortunate? You bet, but the former first overall pick out of Clemson isn’t ready to panic just yet, as he detailed in his postgame press conference, as passed along by Austin Maida.

“We talked about it in the locker room…we can’t all have bad days on the same day,” Lawrence said per Maida. “I think I missed a few throws today. Forced a few downfield when I could have kept it on schedule.

“There’s a lot out there. When we watch the tape it’s gonna be frustrating”

For those keeping track at home, this is the second straight week Lawrence talked about his desire to watch the tape even though it was going to be frustrating. Still, after just five weeks of on-field action, Lawrence isn’t ready to panic just yet.

“It’s the fifth game of the year,” Lawrence said, per Fansided’s Carlos Sánchez. “We have 12 games left, no panic, but we’ve got to get better. You can’t play like that and expect to win.”

Will the Jaguars figure it out? Only time will tell, but after falling into a trap game against the Texans, they’ll have a much more challenging contest in Week 6 against the Colts once more.