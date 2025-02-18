A potential reunion with Tee Higgins would suit Trevor Lawrence just fine, even though Lawrence is leaning on Adam Schefter these days. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback got real about his team's future after the Liam Coen hire.

Lawrence, who will enter his fifth NFL season, has a career record of 22-38 despite coming into the league as the sometimes-dreaded “generational talent.” The Jaguars posted a mark of 4-13 last season, but Lawrence said Coen changes the narrative, according to his comments on the Up & Adams Show via nbcsports.com.

“I like everything that we have in place so far — Coach Cohen and the whole staff that he’s brought in so far,” Lawrence told Adams. “So, I’m really excited and optimistic about the future.”

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence needs a standout season

Lawrence had a record of 3-14 as a rookie in 2021 before putting up marks of 9-8 and 8-8 over the next two years. Things plummeted to 2-8 for him and the Jaguars in 2024, and his number didn’t look good. Lawrence completed only 60.6% of his passes for 2,045 yards. He totaled 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions.

Also, he did next to nothing on the ground with 119 yards on 26 carries. And Lawrence has a notorious total of 36 fumbles for his Jaguars career.

Things will get better for him and the Jaguars in 2025 because of Coen, Lawrence said.

“He has this drive to win, to have success,” Lawrence said. “Obviously, this is his first head coaching gig, and he has a lot to prove. I think to see what he’s done in his past as a play-caller with a lot of different quarterbacks, a lot of different types of quarterbacks, too, in college at the NFL level, obviously what he did with the Bucs last year — I’m really excited just from a football perspective of the scheme, the offense we’re going to run, how he sets everything up, the run game, I’m just really, really excited for that.

“But then the leader, the energy — he’s a younger guy, I think just the juice he’s going to bring into the building and the staff he hired, it’s a good mix. We have a lot of young coaches, but we also have some veteran, older guys who have been doing it for a long time that are experienced.”

Liam Coen is a first-time head coach

Of course, Coen doesn’t come into the Jaguars role with experience. He has only two years as an offensive coordinator on his resume. However, the Tampa Bay offense flourished under Coen with Baker Mayfield at the helm. So if Coen can help rejuvenate Mayfield’s career, perhaps he can do the same with Lawrence.

Coen’s energetic approach is part of what the Jaguars need, Lawrence said.

“We’ve been through a lot,” Lawrence said. “The last two seasons have been … not what we expected after what we did two years ago. And I think this team just needs some juice, and I know he’s going to bring that.”